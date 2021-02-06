As part of a nationwide ‘chakka jam’ on Saturday in protest against the three farm laws and the demands that these be withdrawn, farmers in Punjab and Haryana have put up road blockades on national and state highways at many places causing inconvenience to commuters.

However, there was no report of any violence from anywhere in both the states.

Moreover, the farmers said that emergency and essential services like ambulances and school buses will not be stopped.

The nationwide call for chakka jam from 12 pm to 3 pm was given by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee.

Protesting farmers belonging to different outfits started assembling along the highways, mainly in front of the toll plazas in both the states well before the blockade to come into effect.

Heavy police presence was seen at various places in Haryana and Punjab to maintain law and order in view of the protest by the farmers.

As a precaution, the police have diverted traffic at many places.

The activists of several farmer associations were seen asking traders at several places in the Congress-ruled Punjab to keep their shops and business establishments closed to mark the pan-India protest.

The former ally of the BJP-led NDA government, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and AAP have announced a statewide ‘chakka jam’ in Punjab to mark their protest.

Farmers protesting against the laws have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the ‘mercy’ of big corporate entities.

The Delhi Police is all geared up to tackle any surprise element, including ‘flash mob’ tactics and ‘protest call on social media’ for the 3-hour ‘chakka jam’.

Despite the agitating farmers’ assurance that the proposed ‘chakka jam’ would not be implemented in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi, the Delhi Police as a precautionary measure have intensified security arrangements with special focus on border areas where the protesting farmers have been present since November 26 last year.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since November 26 last year to demand the repeal of three contentious farm laws.

The protesting farmers are demanding that the three farm laws be repealed and legislation for the minimum support system for their crops. The farmers feel that the three law would leave them vulnerable to the big corporate houses and do away with the wholesale market system.

The government and farmer unions have been holding talks to end this deadlock but the talks have failed to end this protest. The government has refused to take back the laws but has offered to make amendments to it.

