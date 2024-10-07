Centre’s vans selling tomatoes at Rs 65 per kg in Delhi NCR

To protect consumers from recent increase in tomato prices and prevent windfall gains for intermediaries, the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) on Monday initiated a market intervention by directly procuring tomatoes from mandis and selling them at a subsidised rate of Rs 65 per kg in Delhi-NCR.

The NCCF is also continuously supplying onions from the government buffer at Rs 35 per kg to retail consumers in major cities across the country.

The retail price of tomatoes has seen an unwarranted increase in recent weeks despite continuous arrival in mandis in good quantities. Rains and high humidity due to prolonged monsoon in major producing states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra are reported to have led to quality concerns in recent weeks. The possible role of market intermediaries in the current price rise in this high demand festive season may not be ruled out.

NCCF’s intervention demonstrates its commitment to promoting fair trade practices, ensuring price stability, and safeguarding consumer interests. By directly engaging with farmers and offering tomatoes at a discounted rate, the organisation is playing a crucial role in mitigating the impact of price fluctuations on consumers.

All senior officers of the Department along with Anupam Mishra, Joint Secretary & MD NCCF, I S Negi, Senior Economic Advisor and Dr Kamkhenthang Guite, Economic Advisor were present during the launch of retail sale of tomatoes.

This initiative aims to benefit consumers in various locations across the country, providing them with a more affordable option for this essential commodity.