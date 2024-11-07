Centre will always do everything possible to strengthen armed forces: PM

Noting that the implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme was a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of veterans of armed forces of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Union Government will always do everything possible to strengthen the country’s armed forces.

In a thread post on X, Prime Minister Modi said: “On this day, #OneRankOnePension (OROP) was implemented. This was a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of our veterans and ex-service personnel who dedicate their lives to protecting our nation.”

“The decision to implement OROP was a significant step towards addressing this long-standing demand and reaffirming our nation’s gratitude to our heroes,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further said lakhs of pensioners and pensioner families have benefitted from the OROP scheme.

“It would make you all happy that over the decade, lakhs of pensioners and pensioner families have benefitted from this landmark initiative. Beyond the numbers, OROP represents the government’s commitment to the well-being of our armed forces. We will always do everything possible to strengthen our armed forces and further the welfare of those who serve us. #OneRankOnePension,” Modi said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also expressed appreciation for OROP, calling it a core aspect of PM Modi’s policy towards the armed forces.

“The ‘One Rank, One Pension’ (OROP) has been an important pillar of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy towards the Armed Forces. The Government under his leadership is committed to take care of the soldiers and their families,” Singh said.

Sharing a video of the Indian armed forces, the Defence Minister said, “More than 25 lakh veterans have been benefited from the implementation of OROP. My gratitude to the Prime Minister for fulfilling the commitment given to the ex-servicemen of this country.”

The OROP scheme entails the payment of the same amount of pension to Armed Forces personnel for the same rank and length of service, irrespective of the date of retirement.

The decision to implement OROP was taken by the Narendra Modi government on November 7, 2015, with benefits effective from July 1, 2014.

The OROP was a long-standing demand of the armed forces and implies that retired soldiers of the same rank, who have retired after serving for the same length of service, will receive the same pension, irrespective of the date and year of their retirement.