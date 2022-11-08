Centre using Governors to encroach upon state govts’ authority: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre saying that the Centre is using Governors to tread on the powers of the legislatures and government in states not ruled by the BJP where ‘horse-trading’ wasn’t possible.

Speaking at the inauguration of the golden jubilee celebrations of the ISRO staff association here, CM Vijayan said Centre government using Governors in non-BJP ruled states to encroach upon the powers of those governments and legislatures when horse-trading was not possible.

“In many states, horse-trading of elected representatives is going on. We may have to replace the word ‘horse’ with something else as the prices now have really gone up. Where it is not possible, the Governors are used to encroach upon the authority of the state governments and legislatures,” Pinarayi Vijayan said

Continuing his attack on the BJP-led Centre government Vijayan said “Our democratic set-up is under threat, the rights of workers are denied.There are even attempts to privatise the defence of our nation. The shares of PSUs are sold in the name of national monetisation pipeline.”

Pinarayi Vijayan’s diatribe against the Centre government came amidst the ongoing conflict between LDF government in Kerala and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over various issues.