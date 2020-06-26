The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday accused the centre of trying to change the Muslim majority character of Jammu and Kashmir by introducing the domicile rules. In a statement, the PDP voiced its stern opposition to the domicile rules, reiterating that through such underhand means, the government of India intends “demographic flooding in Jammu and Kashmir while plundering people of their identity and constitutional guarantees”.

PDP spokesman said that the objective of population replacement in J&K is to change the Muslim majority character of the state at a time when everything in the country is viewed through the prism of religion.

“As the agenda unfolds it becomes clear that along with the intended demographic change, the target is also the jobs, natural resources, cultural identity and everything that the people of Kashmir had tried to save by acceding to India with firm constitutional guarantees,” said the spokesman.

He added that the scrapping of Article 370 was a “constitutional fraud” which disregarded even larger national interest for the communal agenda of the ruling party, as is now becoming evident by events in and around J&K and Ladakh. “It is time that the government of India recognized the fallacy of its actions in J&K and reverses its “communally driven agenda” and see the pain that it has caused to people here as it threatens to hurtle the entire region into an era of unending instability,” said the PDP spokesman.