Centre transporting onions to Delhi by rail rake from Nashik

The Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, has announced that 1,600 MT (42 BCN wagons that are approximately 53 trucks) of onions procured by the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) under the price stabilisation fund is being shipped by rail by the Kanda fast train from Nashik to Delhi NCR.

“It is for the first time that bulk transport of onions by rail rake has been adopted under price stabilisation intervention,” the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Thursday.

The onion shipment, which is scheduled to arrive by October 20 and the stocks, to be released in Delhi-NCR, will substantially increase the availability to consumers during this festive season.

Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, during a press briefing, informed that Railways as a mode of onion transportation is set to gain importance as more destinations are being added to bolster the pace of disposal.

Shipments by rail rake to Lucknow and Varanasi will be scheduled in the next few days. The Department has also requested Indian Railways to allow transportation of onion rakes from Nashik to multiple locations across the North-eastern region which would include NJP: New Jalpaiguri (Siliguri), DBRG- Dibrugarh, NTSK- New Tinsukia, and CGS: Changsari. This will ensure wider availability of onions in different regions of India ensuring its availability at a very reasonable price to consumers.

The government had procured 4.7 lakh tons of rabi onion for the price stabilization buffer this year and started the release from September 5 through retail sales at Rs.35 per kg and also through bulk sales in major mandis across the country.

To date, about 92,000 MT of onion in the buffer has been dispatched from Nashik and other source centres to consuming centres through trucks by road transport. As of date, NCCF has covered 77 destinations in 21 States and NAFED covered 43 destinations

in 16 states in their onion disposal. The agencies have also partnered with retail chains such as SAFAL, Kendriya Bhandar and Reliance Retail for distribution of onions to retail consumers at Rs 35 per kg.

In addition, 86,500 MT of onion has been allotted to 9 state governments/Cooperative Societies for retail distribution.

Since the start of onion disposal till date, the rising trend in onion prices has been substantially arrested. Average retail prices in major states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Jharkhand and Telangana have come down in recent days in comparison to the level in the first week of September.

Mandi prices in Lasalgaon also declined from the peak of Rs 47 per kg on September 24 to Rs 40 kg on October 15.

The initiative taken up by NCCF for bulk transportation of onions by rail rake is a significant measure to ensure an abundant supply of onions in the market. Railway mode provides cost-effective and expeditious bulk transportation of onions to consuming centres.

This efficient mode of transportation will contribute to the timely and reliable delivery of onions to various regions.

Regarding tomatoes, the Secretary, of Consumer Affairs stated that the recent surge in prices is because of excess rains and high moisture levels in major tomato-producing areas of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The adverse weather conditions together with incidences of disease attacks in certain pockets impacted the harvest and also the shelf life of tomatoes. The supply situation is set to improve in the coming days with increased arrivals from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh which would bring down the tomato prices.