Centre to rope in skilled officers for road border network

The Central government is looking for skilled officers to set up a road network on the Pakistan-China-Bangladesh border. To complete the country’s hilly states’ national highway, bridge, and tunnel projects, the government is going to recruit at the top level in the respective PSUs.

In this, retired officers from Army, Navy and Air Force will be able to apply. Apart from this, the option of bringing experienced officers from Central and state government departments on deputation has also been kept open.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), a public sector undertaking of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, sought online applications on March 20 to recruit more than 55 posts at the top level.

A senior official of the ministry told that NHIDCL is responsible for the expansion of road networks in hilly states including the construction of national highways, bridges, and tunnels on the borders of Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura states. is on the shoulders of

He informed us that recruitment is being done on the vacant posts of 5 General Managers (T-P), 10 Deputy General Manager (T-P), 20 Managers (T-P), and 20 Deputy Managers (T-P) in NHIDCL. He told that the number of recruitment for vacant posts may be less or more.

In this, Army, Navy and Air Force officers will be recruited on contract for two years. In case the department does not get a competent officer, efficient officers of Central government and state departments’ and public undertakings will be kept on deputation.

The official said that with the deployment of officers at the top level, there would be no delay in approving the proposal of National Highway projects, preparation of DPR, construction work, and decision on technical bottlenecks. And projects can be completed at a faster pace. He informed that at present various projects worth two lakh crore are going on in the hill states.

The official told that the general manager will get a salary of about one lakh 81 thousand to two lakh 25 thousand rupees. While in lieu of working in hilly areas, Rs 36000 per month will be given as a risk allowance. On the other hand, the Deputy General Manager will be given a salary of Rs 1.20 lakh to 1.75 lacks and a risk allowance of Rs 32,000, the manager will be given a salary of Rs 1.10 lakh to 1.5 lahks and a risk allowance of Rs 24,000.

Applicants should have the qualification of a civil engineer, mechanical engineer, electrical engineer degree, and fixed tenure experience. It is to be noted that there are around 391 posts in NHIDCL. The department does not have any cadre of its own.