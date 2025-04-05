Centre to adopt three-pronged strategy to prevent, control bird flu

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) has decided to adopt a three-pronged strategy to prevent and control bird flu (avian influenza), said the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Saturday.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by DAHD Secretary Alka Upadhyaya to discuss the recent outbreaks of the bird flu in the country, here on Friday.

The meeting brought together scientific experts, poultry industry representatives and policymakers to review the current situation of bird flu and explore strategies to contain the disease and prevent its spread.

The three-pronged strategy encompasses stricter biosecurity measures wherein poultry farms must enhance hygiene practices, control farm access and follow stringent biosecurity protocols to minimise the risk of infection, strengthened surveillance and mandatory registration of poultry farms to enhance disease tracking and control, as per the Ministry.

“All poultry farms must register with state animal husbandry departments within a month. The government has urged poultry industry stakeholders to ensure 100 per cent compliance with this directive,” it said.

During the meeting, Upadhyaya said, “Protecting our poultry sector is critical for food security and rural livelihoods. Strict biosecurity, scientific surveillance, and responsible industry practices are essential in our fight against bird flu.”

The Secretary emphasised the need for developing a predictive modelling system for early warning and environmental surveillance which would enable proactive disease detection and response, minimising the risk of outbreaks and protecting the poultry industry.

The meeting also extensively discussed the possibility of allowing the use of a vaccine against Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in India.

Representatives from the poultry industry urged the government to explore vaccination as a strategy to prevent further economic losses in the sector.

Scientific experts highlighted that currently available HPAI vaccines do not provide sterile immunity but only reduce virus shedding. Given these complexities, it was agreed that further scientific evaluation is needed before making a policy decision.

The meeting recommended conducting detailed science-based assessments to determine the feasibility of HPAI vaccination in India.

Notably, research efforts have been initiated to develop an indigenous HPAI vaccine following global best practices.

Bird flu is a highly infectious viral disease affecting birds, with occasional transmission to mammals. Since its first detection in India in 2006, outbreaks have been reported annually across multiple states.

This year, the virus has shown cross-species transmission, impacting not just poultry but also wild birds and even big cats in some areas. Currently, six active outbreak zones remain in Jharkhand, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.