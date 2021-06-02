The Centre has so far provided 23 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs. The Indian government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

The accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from May 1 2021.

Under the Strategy, in every month 50% of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by Govt. of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the State Govts totally free of cost as was being done earlier.

More than 1.64 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,64,42,938) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 21,71,44,022 doses.

India on Wednesday reported 1,32,788 new COVID-19 cases as 3,207 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,83,07,832 with 17,93,645 active cases and 3,35,102 deaths so far.