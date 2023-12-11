Centre should build dam on Nepal border to prevent flooding of north Bihar: Sanjay Kumar Jha

Bihar Water Resources and Public Relations Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha has demanded that the central government should build a dam on the Nepal border to prevent flooding in north Bihar or give a package to prevent it.

In an audio address sent by a group of Maithil journalists to the Press Club of India, Delhi, for Mithila Mahotsav 7 and Mithila Literature Festival-4, Jha said there is an agreement between the two countries for this. But no initiative has been taken to prepare DPR, he said.

In his audio address, Jha said how the Mithilahat being built near Jhanjharpur is creating employment for thousands of people at the local level. However, he also gave examples of implementation of irrigation schemes in Darbhanga-Madhuban, Kosi flood zone by laying a canal and doing farming in flood affected areas.

He also demanded from the Central Government that the Archeology Leavement excavate the ancient remains of Uchait, the birthplace of the immortal poet Kalidasa, and bring it before the world. “This will help bring the ancient city and Mithila civilization to the world. That is why tourism development will be possible there,” Jha said.

On this occasion, BJP national spokesperson and renowned physician Dr. Ajay Alok said that the language and civilization of Mithila is among the sweetest languages in the world.

He said this region has been a center of knowledge, civilization, culture and history since ancient times. “Surrounded by the Mother Ganga on one side, the Kosi River on one side, the Gandak River on one side and the Himalayas on the other, this region has been recognized for its intellectual prowess since ancient times. There is huge potential here for many types of employment in the industry,” he said.

In his address, Congress secretary Pranav Jha said that the central government should take the initiative to establish several large government and private industries in Bihar. “The government has huge sectors ranging from railways to food processing. through which the central government can directly provide employment opportunities there,” he said.

On the occasion, Mithila industrialists RC Chaudhary and Arvind Jha also expressed their views.

In the first phase of Mithila Mahotsav, Mithila Literature Festival-4 was organized in which RC Chaudhary and Arvind Jha expressed their views regarding lack of industry and employment in Mithila and their solution.