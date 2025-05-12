Centre should be aware of back-stabbing by Pak: Cong’s Pramod Tiwari

Senior Congress leader and deputy leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari on Monday warned the Centre and armed forces of “back-stabbing by Pakistan in the past” even as he lauded Operation Sindoor to tackle terrorism and its backers.

He warned the Central government that Pakistan’s army has control over the elected government in Pakistan, so either the government takes the same decisions that the army wants, or the Pakistani army.

“We should not forget that there is a weak government in Pakistan at this time, so the Government of India should not trust Pakistan at all because Pakistan is not worth trusting. History is witness that since the year 1947, Pakistan has cheated India many times,” he claimed.

Tiwari , in a statement here on Monday, said that it was decided in the Shimla Agreement that the third party (country) of India-Pakistan would not intervene , then how did America announce a ceasefire?

“How was US President Donald Trump instructing the ceasefire of both the countries? The Vice President of America claims that he has spoken to the Prime Minister of India, if it is not true then it is fine, but if it is true then it is an open violation of the Shimla Agreement,” he said.

The Congress leader said that according to Article 75 of the Constitution of India, the Council of Ministers is collectively responsible to Parliament.

“Hence as per the request of leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi a brief “special session” of the Parliament should be convened to answer the current situation of India -Pakistan and to show the solidarity of the entire country, so that the current situation can be discussed.