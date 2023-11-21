Centre sends advisory to TV channels over reporting on trapped workers in U’khand tunnel

The Centre on Tuesday advised television channels to be cautious and sensitive while reporting on the 41 trapped workers inside Uttarakhand’s Silkyara-Barkot tunnel.

In the advisory, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting urged all private TV channels to desist from sensationalizing the incident.

Portions of the tunnel collapsed following a landslide on November 12, leaving the 41 workers trapped behind a huge mound of debris.

“Attention is invited to the rescue operations underway at the Silkyara, Uttarakhand for safely rescuing 41 workers who are trapped inside a tunnel. The operation underway around the tunnel is of an extremely sensitive nature,” the advisory stated.

“Television channels are advised to refrain from sensationalizing the issue and from undertaking any live posts/videos from close proximity of the tunnel site where the rescue operations are underway, and ensure that the human life saving activity by the various agencies is in no way disrupted or disturbed by the very presence of cameramen, reporters or equipment near or around the operations site,’’ it said.

The ministry also asked the media to be cautious and sensitive while reporting on the matter especially in putting out headlines, videos and images and take due care of the sensitive nature of operation, psychological status of the family members and as well as the viewers in general.

“The government is keeping constant communication and making all efforts to keep up the morale of the workers trapped in the 2 km-built tunnel portion. Various government agencies are working tirelessly for the safe evacuation of 41 workers,’’ it said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the rescue operations.