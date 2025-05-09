Centre reviews border, health, cyber security preparedness amid escalting tensions with Pakistan

The central government on Friday reviewed border securities, health and cybersecurity preparedness as tensions with Pakistan along the international border and LoC escalted to the highest time in decades.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda held a meeting with senior officials to review health infrastructure preparedness in hospitals across the country. He was briefed by health department officials about their preparedness in case of any emergency.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting with the three chiefs of armed forces to review the security situation along the western border.

“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today chaired a high-level meeting at South Block, New Delhi to review the security situation along the western border and operational preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

In other related development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting with the the Director Generals of paramilitary forces this afternoon.

Amid threats of cyber attacks from Pakistani hackers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also set to chair a review meeting on cybersecurity preparedness with banks and other financial institutions in the evening.

Experts have raised concerns that Pakistan hackers could target the country’s critical infrastructure amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

These review meetings come in the wake of simmering tensions between India and Pakistan following last month’s brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam by Pakistan-backed terrorists and India’s “Operation Sindoor” in retaliation.

As part of the military operation, India struck nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistani-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). While India choose non-escalatory reponse by solely aiming at terror bases, Pakistan responsed with intense shelling and drone attacks at Indian military establishments and civilian areas.

However, the Pakistan attacks — first on the night of Wednesday and another on late Thursday evening — were foiled by India’s strong air defence systems.