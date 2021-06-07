Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on Monday, said that from June 21, the Centre would provide free vaccines to states for all citizens above 18 years of age.

PM Modi said that while 25% of all vaccines will be given to private hospitals, they can charge a maximum of Rs 150 for vaccination above the price.

He said that we have also built up medical infrastructure on a war footing even as India is still fighting the second wave of COVID 19.

PM Modi said that we made all the efforts to get medical oxygen from across the world when we faced a shortage of the same.

He mentioned that till 2014 vaccination coverage was only 60% in which has been enhanced to more than 90% under Mission Indradhanush and to date 23 crore COVID vaccine doses have already been delivered.

He also announced that a nasal vaccine that has to be delivered through nostrils (nose) is under the process of development and this new vaccine will give a further boost to the vaccination drive.

Appreciating the Corona Warriors and vaccine manufacturers, the PM said that the govt has stood solidly behind them adding “I was confident that Indian scientists will develop a vaccine in quick time”.

He also informed that trials are underway for the vaccine for children adding that vaccine supply will improve in the coming time as seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines while three vaccines are in an advanced trial mode.

“From now on, the 25% work that was being done by states, will be shouldered by Centre,” added PM Modi.

As the process of unlocking and relaxation of the curfew imposed by the states and UTs has started, PM Modi urged the people not to take the situation lightly and follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour despite the process of unlocking and lifting of curfew at various places in the country.