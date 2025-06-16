Centre plans water metro, logistics hub, shipbuilding centre in Patna

The central government is planning to boost inland waterways in Bihar by introducing major projects like water metro services, shipbuilding centre and a logistics hub in Patna for northern Bihar, and the Kalughat Terminal for Nepal-bound trade, seamlessly integrating with road and rail networks.

Speaking at a workshop in Patna on Monday, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that the government is considering introducing a Water Metro to connect both banks of the river and offer a clean, efficient, and modern urban mobility solution for the capital city.

Advertisement

He said that a ship repair facility will be set up in Patna to support a robust inland vessel ecosystem. Apart from repair, this facility will also be equipped to construct new ships.

Advertisement

These developments mark a significant step in revitalising River Ganga as a lifeline for sustainable urban transport and align with national efforts to promote eco-friendly, river-centric development.

The Union Minister also announced setting up of a Joint Task Force among Bihar Government, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and IWAI to explore sustainable development opportunities on river Ganga (NW-1) in Bihar.

Patna based National Inland Navigation Institute (NINI), the premier national institution in the field of inland water navigation, is being upgraded as Centre of Excellence (CoE) with fresh investment for upgradation of facilities and adding newer ones.

Sonowal asserted that the central government is committed to transform inland water transport into a reliable, efficient, and eco-friendly mode of transportation for the people of Bihar. With 16 new community jetties, in addition to existing 21 community jetties in the state, being developed across key districts, local farmers, traders, and small businesses will gain direct access to river-based markets.