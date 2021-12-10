Centre plans to help setting up off two lakh micro food processing centres

Centre is implementing an innovative scheme to upgrade and set up two lakh micro food processing enterprises across the country in the coming five years with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore.

The scheme would be implemented during 2021-2025 under the PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME).

Under the scheme more than Rs 488 crore has already been released to the states, out of which states have spent more than 100.09 crore in this fiscal year, said Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

He said for strengthening Food Processing Industries, the Centre has also been implementing a Central Sector umbrella scheme—Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) since 2016.

The scheme was targeted for the overall growth and development of the food processing sector including setting up of Food Processing Industries in rural areas of the country, the Minister said.

The scheme covered Mega Food Park, Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure, Creation or Expansion of Food Processing, and Preservation Capacities.

The Government has also added Infrastructure for Agro-Processing Clusters, Creation of Backward & Forward linkages, and Food Safety and Quality Assurance Infrastructure under the umbrella scheme, the Minister said.

The Ministry provides credit-linked financial assistance (capital subsidy) in the form of grants-in-aid to entrepreneurs for strengthening Food Processing infrastructure in the country.