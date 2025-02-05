Centre of Excellence in Chip Design launched

A National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Chip Design was inaugurated at its Noida campus by Mr S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

This initiative, established in association with SoCTeamup Semiconductors Pvt Ltd, a DPIIT-recognised startup, marks a significant step toward advancing India’s semiconductor design and development capabilities.

Advertisement

The launch of the NIELIT Centre of Excellence in Chip Design is in line with the government of India’s vision of semiconductor technology capabilities and furthering India’s emergence as a global leader in Electronics and IT.

Advertisement

The new Centre of Excellence is poised to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the semiconductor and chip design industries by offering state-of-the-art facilities for research, innovation, and training in VLSI (Very Large-Scale Integration) and Chip Design.

With a vision to become a global leader in semiconductor innovation, it aims to advance VLSI and chip design while empowering India as a hub for cutting-edge electronics and IT. By fostering world-class education, research, and industry collaboration, the Centre seeks to drive innovation and develop a highly skilled talent pool to meet global semiconductor demands, strengthening India’s position in the global electronics and IT sectors.

During the inauguration on Tuesday, Mr Krishnan toured the Centre’s cutting-edge facilities, including the Project Lab and Smart Classroom. The Project Lab will serve as a hub for collaboration on innovative chip design projects among students, professionals and researchers. Meanwhile, the Smart Classroom, equipped with advanced teaching aids, will provide an immersive learning experience for students.

A special demonstration of VLSI-based Intellectual Property (IP) was also conducted, underscoring the Centre’s commitment to advancing the design and development of intellectual properties in the semiconductor sector. The demonstration highlighted the Centre’s role in building a strong knowledge base in VLSI and cultivating a pool of talent to meet the growing needs of the industry.