Centre monitoring situation before resuming international flights

The Centre is closely monitoring the situation before making any final decision on the resumption of international flight operations in light of the new Covid variant ‘Omicron’.

“In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new ‘Variants of Concern’, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course,” DGCA, the civil aviation regulator said in a circular today.

The government had earlier announced that it would resume scheduled commercial international passenger services from 15 December. However, the government said there would be a calibrated resumption of operations from the countries recognised as “at-risk” by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

There are more than 10 countries on the “at-risk” list, including countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, and China, among others.