Centre launches programme to promote nutrition-related awareness across country

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi Saturday launched the ”Seventh Rashtriya Poshan Maah”, aimed at promoting nutrition-related awareness and well-being across the nation.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and senior central and state government officials were present at the event at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The event began with a nationwide plantation drive under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”. The Union Minister led the drive and planted fruit-bearing trees at an Anganwadi Centre at Gandhinagar, symbolising the importance of nutrition and environmental sustainability.

In his keynote address, the Gujarat CM emphasised the importance of nutrition in building strong and healthy human resources for the development of this country.

In her address, Mrs Annpurna Devi called for ensuring better health of children and adolescents and fighting malnutrition by focusing on a lifecycle approach. She emphasised on the four pillars – good governance, convergence, capacity building, community participation and ownership on which the success of Poshan 2.0 rests.

Mr Anil Malik, Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, also addressed the gathering and spoke on promoting diet diversity and the importance of including locally grown wholesome foods in daily diets.

Nutri baskets for pregnant & lactating mothers were provided and annaprashan for infants was held. Beneficiaries under various schemes, including Vahli Dikri Yojna, Widow Pension Scheme, Widow Remarriage Assistance Scheme, and Mahila Swalamban Yojna, etc were handed over their respective scheme entitlements by the dignitaries.

Several regional cultural performances and plays on important themes like breastfeeding and complementary feeding were organised on the occasion.

The event will focus on the themes of Anaemia, Growth Monitoring, Complementary Feeding, Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi, Technology for better Governance, and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.

The Union Minister said “Poshan Maah is becoming a nationwide festival and is taking the form of a Jan Andolan. The Ministry of Women and Child Development through its Mission Poshan 2.0, is committed to fighting malnutrition among children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers across the country”.

The month-long campaign aims to further intensify efforts to combat malnutrition and promote holistic well being across the nation.