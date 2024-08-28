Centre issues directives to states, UTs on measures for safety of health workers

The Central government, on Wednesday, issued directives to the states and Union Territories (UTs) to take immediate measures to ensure enhanced security and a safer working environment for health workers.

The directives are issued by the Centre in the wake of the rape-murder of a woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor in West Bengal.

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra issued the directions while co-chairing a meeting along with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan with chief secretaries and DGPs of states/UTs on immediate steps taken for safety and security of doctors and healthcare professionals.

The health secretary encouraged the states and UTs to come up with innovative ideas in this direction while laying emphasis on some of the immediate measures to be considered for the security and a safer working environment for health workers.

Chandra called for a joint security audit with the district collector and DSP, and management of DH/MC reviewing any shortfall in the existing infrastructure and security arrangements, and to take up remedial measures; security check of all hired security and other services staff to be done on a regular basis.

The health secretary advocated mock drills be conducted regularly like safety drills for fire; capacity building and training of doctors and other health workers in bereavement protocols, especially in emergency/casualty wards.

Besides, the security and safety committee is to be institutionalised and involve Sr/Jr residents and students for continuous monitoring of the situation and status of emergency response preparedness and ‘routine Security patrolling’ in all the hospital/medical college premises during night time.

Notably, the health secretary wrote to the chief secretaries and DGPs of all the states and UTs in this regard. He also requested the officers to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras in blind spots, integration with 112 helpline for health care workers, and access control of large hospitals in the hospitals with high footfall.

During the meeting, the officers apprised him of the steps taken by their respective governments to enhance security and provide a safer working environment for healthcare workers across public and private hospitals, medical colleges, and other healthcare institutions.