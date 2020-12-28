After the rounds of failed talks, the central government has decided to give another shot as it has invited farmers for a fresh round of talks, which will be held on Wednesday at 2pm at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today said the new farm laws have received widespread acceptance across the country and expressed hope of a resolution to the farmers’ protest.

“Some people have tried to mislead farmer unions about the three new farm laws,” Tomar said at a meeting of Confederation of NGOs of Rural India or CNRI.

In a separate development, the agitating farmers have set up a new stage and temporary sitting arrangements on the Delhi side of Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border).

“We have made new arrangements as the number of protesters is increasing here,” said says a farmer at the site, reported news agency ANI.

Thousands of farmers who have braved police barricades, water cannons and tear gas are agitating against the new farm laws and are stationed at various Delhi borders. The farmers want the new farm laws to be repealed.

The farmers feel that the new farm laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and leave them vulnerable to the corporations. The government has tried to reassure the farmers about the MSP.

A lawyer from Punjab who was also the part of the ongoing farmers protest at Delhi borders allegedly died by suicide on Sunday, a few kilometres away from the protest site.

Earlier, a 65-year-old Sikh priest, Sant Ram Singh had also allegedly died by suicide near the Singhu border protest site claiming that he was ‘unable to bear the pain of the farmers.’

A 22-year-old farmer also died by suicide in Bathinda, Punjab after he returned from the protest near Delhi border.