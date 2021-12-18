Centre to invest over Rs 3 lakh crore to improve power distribution by 2025

Centre will invest more than Rs three lakh crore under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme to ensure 24×7 uninterrupted power supply to all the consumers by 2025-26, Union Power Minister R K Singh said.

He said the scheme was aimed to reduce the AT&C ( Aggregate Technical & Commercial) losses to 12-15 per cent and eliminate the ACS-ARR (Average cost to Supply and Average Revenue Realized) gap at pan India level by financial year 2024-25, the Minister said. Presently the AT&C losses are more than 20 per cent and for a healthy distribution system it should be about 10 per cent.

The formulation of plans by different states have been reviewed and all states and DISCOMs are progressing well in preparation of action plans and DPRs as per the scheme guidelines, the Minister said. He chaired a meeting with Additional Chief secretaries and Principal Secretaries of other senior officials to review the planning and monitoring of the ongoing revamp in the distribution system.

He told top brass of state Electricity Departments that an operationally efficient and financially viable electricity distribution sector is necessary. The Union Power Ministry also appreciated the efforts of the state governments in achieving 100 per cent electrification under Saubhagya Scheme, DDUGJY schemes. The Ministry said the improved financial sustainability of the DISCOMs would not only attract investments in the Power Sector, but also benefit the consumers through reduced cost of electricity and improved consumer services.

The Minister also stressed on the manifold benefits of the PM-KUSUM scheme primarily in the form of additional income and cheaper electricity for farmers. “The State Governments would also be benefited through reduced Subsidy burden. Besides, this would also benefit the environment as well in the form of clean and green energy generation,” the Minister told the state government officials.