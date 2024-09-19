Centre initiates probe against death of EY employee

Amid outrage over the death of a 26-year-old chartered accountant, working with Ernst and Young (EY) India, the Union Government on Thursday said it has started a “thorough investigation” of allegations made by the deceased’s mother.

Anna Sebastian Perayil, working with EY India, allegedly died due to work stress bringing renewed attention to the importance of work-life balance and the mental health of the working population.

Union Labour Ministry said it has taken up a complaint and will be investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the CA.

Advertisement

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil,” Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Labour & Employment, wrote on X.

“A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice & @LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint,” said Karandlaje.

She wrote this on an X post by former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who had shared a news article on Perayil and called the death “disturbing at many levels”.

“I rqst Govt of India @mansukhmandviya @ShobhaBJP to investigate these allegations made by the mother of unsafe and exploitative work environment that claimed the life of young, full of future Anna Sebastian Perayil,” Chandrasekhar wrote.

Her mother, Anita Augustine, wrote a letter to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani and blamed backbreaking work at the company for her death.

She said, “Anna would return to her room utterly exhausted, sometimes collapsing on the bed without even changing her clothes, only to be bombarded with messages asking for more reports. She was putting in her best efforts, working very hard to meet the deadlines.”

Reacting on the allegations, EY India has issued a statement saying that Anna’s death was an “irreparable loss” to the company.

“That her promising career was cut short in this tragic manner is an irreparable loss for all of us,” it said.

“While no measure can compensate for the loss experienced by the family, we have provided all assistance as we always do in such times of distress and will continue to do so,” said the company.