Centre has failed to bring back its citizens with respect and dignity: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union government to refrain from turning the holy city of Amritsar into ‘detention or deportee’ centre by repeatedly sending the planes carrying deportees on this sacred land.

The Chief Minister, who visited Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport’ to foresee the arrangements for receiving the deportees scheduled to land later in night today, reminded the Government of India that history is replete with examples that whosoever has tried to cast a malicious eye on this land had never survived.

He said that the Modi government was indulging in dirty tantrums by landing the planes of deportees on repeatedly on this revered land with the sole motive of defaming the Punjab and Punjabis. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this misdeed of the Modi government has bruised the psyche of entire Punjab in general and the Sikh community in particular.

The Chief Minister reminded the BJP and Modi that this sacred land which is being used by them for tarnishing the image of Punjabis has several sacred places like Sri Harmandir Sahib, Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal, Durgiana Mandir and Jallianwala Bagh, where hundreds of innocent patriots had laid down their lives for sake of freedom of the country.

He said that denigrating Punjab is a sin for which Punjabis can never forgive the saffron party in general and the coterie of Modi in particular. Bhagwant Singh Mann asked the Union government that can anyone do such mischief at Vatican city, the holy city of Christian community adding that if not then why sentiments of the Punjabis are being hurt by repeatedly landing the planes carrying deportees here at Amritsar.

The Chief Minister slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for failing to secure the interests of the countrymen adding that this government has undermined the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

He said that it is unfortunate that under the present regime the country is bereft of an effective foreign policy due to which the inhuman treatment is being given to deportees. Mann said that on one hand the Prime Minister was hugging the US President during his recent tour and at the same time the chained Indians were being shamefully deported back to their native land.

The Chief Minister questioned what stopped the Prime Minister from raising this issue in front of Donald Trump during his meeting with him. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the self proclaimed global leader-Modi ji should have atleast offered to send the planes from the country to bring back the Indians. However, he said that to the utter surprise of every Indian, Modi remained tightlipped over the issue during his entire meeting with the US President.

Moreover, the Chief Minister said that it is surprising that a war plane of a foreign country is being landed at an airport which is 40 kilometres away from a hostile neighbor. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this fatal move could have jeopardized national security but ironically the Union government is callous on it.

Questioning the rationale behind the move of MEA to choose Amritsar for landing these planes here, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that there are hundreds of other airports in the country but this has been chosen just to defame Punjab.

The Chief Minister reiterated that on the other hand when the state government demands starting of international flights from here then the demand is declined by citing several frivolous reasons.

Meanwhile, he said that the state government is very strict against the illegal travel agents because of whom these innocent Indians had gone illegally to the US and have now been deported. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that exemplary action will be ensured against such travel agents for duping the common Indians, so that it acts as a deterrent for others.

The Chief Minister said that all the necessary arrangements have been made for boarding and lodging of the deportees landing at the Amritsar airport tonight. He said that the officers have been deputed to ensure that all the deportees reach their home safely after landing at the airport.

Bhagwant Singh Mann also said that the state government is duty bound to provide adequate opportunities for the deportees for their rehabilitation as their expertise in the state adding that no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.