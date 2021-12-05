Centre emphasises on setting up fortified rice manufacturing plants

Centre on Sunday asked rice manufacturing plants to give impetus to set up fortified rice manufacturing plants and promote solvent extraction plants for manufacturing Rice Bran Oil.

During his visit to Maharashtra, Union Secretary for Food and Public distribution Sudhanshu Pandey inspected the paddy procurement centre- Kardha in Bhandara district to oversee the paddy procurement. He was accompanied by senior officials of Food Corporation of India (FCI), Maharashtra State Government, and procuring agencies.

He told state government authorities to improve upon the infrastructure at the procurement centres and also interacted with the farmers encouraging them to avail the benefits of various schemes of the Centre. He told them that a new testing method of rice has been introduced by the Centre to know the age of the rice which would encourage paddy procurement and help the farmers.

He further emphasised to give impetus on setting up fortified rice manufacturing plants especially in and around paddy procuring districts of Gondia, Bhandara, Chandrapur. He said the Centre has chalked out a plan for issuing fortified rice through PDS in future.

He also told state government officials to work on crop diversification, especially the production of millets as the year 2023 was being declared as the International Year of Millets by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations. He further emphasised putting up grain-based distilleries for the production of ethanol and thereby promoting Maize cultivation.