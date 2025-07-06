Centre denies issuing order to withhold X account of Reuters in India

The Centre on Sunday clarified that there has been no requirement from the Indian government to withhold the international news agency Reuters’ account on the social media platform X in the country.

This clarification came after Reuters’ X account was found withheld in India, prompting concerns over press freedom and censorship. Users attempting to access the handle were shown a notice stating that the account had been withheld “in response to a legal demand”.

An official spokesperson for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said, “There is no requirement from the Government of India to withhold Reuters handle. We are continuously working with X to resolve the problem.”

Users who attempted to access the Reuters account in India encountered the message – “Account withheld. @ Reuters has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.”

The X handles of Turkiye’s TRT, China’s Global Times also encountered the same “account withheld” message.

On its help centre page, the Elon Musk-owned platform X explains such messages “about country withheld content” means that X was compelled to withhold the entire account specified or posts in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order or local laws. “If you see the above message, it means X withheld content based on local law(s) in response to a report filed through specific support intake channels,” the X page detailed.

Reuters confirmed the development earlier, saying it was seeking more information on why its handle was blocked in India.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the only request for blocking Reuters’ X account was issued on May 7, during Operation Sindoor launched against Pakistan following the massacre of 26 Indian tourists in Pahalgam in an Islamabad-sponsored terrorist attack. This was a part of a national security exercise.

However, although several hundred accounts were blocked due to national security reasons, no action was implemented to block the Reuters handle on X despite the government order, the official said.

It appears that X, owned by Elon Musk, may have mistakenly enforced the outdated order.

“The issue is not relevant anymore. The government has reached out to X, asking them to explain the blocking and to lift the embargo,” a senior official said.

Reuters has not issued any public statement on the issue.

Despite the block on Reuters’ main and Reuters World handles, several affiliated accounts, including Reuters Tech News, Reuters Fact Check, Reuters Asia, and Reuters China, remain accessible within India.