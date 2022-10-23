Centre decided to remove all obsolete, archaic laws: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday announced that the Central government has decided to remove all obsolete and archaic laws of the Indian judiciary from the statute box stating that they have no relevance in today’s time.

The Law Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi desires to reduce the compliance burden of the people and wants a lesser government role in people’s lives.

While speaking to media persons here, the Law Minister said, “Some old laws work as impediments in the normal life of common people and we have to reduce the compliance burden on people. It is the Prime Minister’s desire to reduce the compliance burden of the people, to ensure that they can live as peacefully as possible and there should be a minimum presence of government in their lives.”

Rijiju said that laws are designed to simplify justice for ordinary people rather than cause them trouble.

“We have decided to remove all obsolete and archaic laws from the statute as unnecessary laws are a burden to the common man. Laws are meant to bring something good about the common people and not to trouble them. Laws are meant to facilitate justice or to prescribe certain mechanisms to ensure the life of the common people as normal as possible. So, the burden of the common people must be reduced,” he said.

He further said that over 1500 laws have been removed and in the coming Winter Session of Parliament many more repealment acts will be introduced.

“All those unnecessary laws which were enacted a long time back, which do not have any relevance in today’s time, do not deserve to be in the statute books. So we have already removed more than 1500 laws. In the coming Winter Session, I am also getting ready to introduce much more repealment acts in Parliament,” the Union Minister added.

The Law Minister was in Shillong to participate in the ‘Rozgar Mela’ programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rozgar Mela, the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel via video conferencing on Saturday.

During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.

The Prime Minister said that the central government is working simultaneously on many fronts to create more and more jobs in the country.

“As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode,” the PMO said in a statement.

The new recruits from across the country will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

The PMO statement said this will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens.

“The appointees will join the government at various levels viz Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others,” the PMO statement said.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board.

“For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled,” the statement concluded.