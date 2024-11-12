‘Centre committed to making access to essential services easier for rural citizens’

The Centre on Tuesday underlined its commitment to empowering Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) through unified, multi portal solutions that make it easier for rural citizens to access essential services.

By integrating various service delivery portals, PRIs can simplify access, increase efficiency, and foster a modern, responsive rural governance framework, said Mr Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

He underscored the significant role of digital integration in streamlining rural service delivery at a special webinar on “Citizen-Centric Services provided by Panchayati Raj Institutions” held under the National e-Governance Webinar Series (NeGW 2023–24).

Advertisement

The webinar served as a vital platform for discussing the transformative impact of digital solutions in enhancing service delivery in rural India, with special emphasis on creating an inclusive, accessible and citizen centered governance model for rural communities. It saw widespread participation from Gram Panchayats and PRI representatives from across the country.

Mr V. Srinivas, Secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), opened the special webinar by emphasising the importance of citizen-centric governance as the foundation of the Panchayati Raj system.

He commended the pivotal role of PRIs in bringing essential services to the rural populace and recognised state-led initiatives, including Karnataka’s Panchamitra, Gujarat’s eSeva, and Kerala’s ILGMS, as benchmarks for effective digital governance. These models, he noted, showcase how PRIs can enhance transparency, accessibility, and direct service provision to citizens, serving as a template for digital governance across rural India.

Mr Alok Prem Nagar, Joint Secretary (Governance), Ministry of Panchayati Raj, further elaborated on the ministry’s recent digital advancements, including the Citizen Charter Campaign of 2021, aimed at ensuring that rural citizens have seamless access to essential services such as certifications and MGNREGA benefits.

He stressed the importance of digital interventions, combined with robust Panchayat-centered strategies in building a responsive, people-focused rural administration that addresses the unique needs of rural citizens.