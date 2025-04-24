Centre calls all-party meeting at 6 pm today on Pahalgam terrorist attack

In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of more than 26 civilians, the Centre has called an all-party meeting at 6 PM on Thursday. The meeting will be held at the Parliament Annexe under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday, is likely to skip the all-party meeting. Advertisement

The government has invited all the major parties for the meeting to brief them on the Pahalgam terror attack, the largest on civilians since the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Advertisement

However, the Opposition Congress expects Prime Minister Modi to chair the meeting and take all the political parties into confidence.

“Considering the extreme seriousness of the issue and the mood of the nation, the Indian National Congress expects the PM to chair the All-Party meeting scheduled for 6 PM today and take all political parties into confidence and build a collective resolve,” said Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications.

Ahead of the all-party meeting, a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held today to discuss “all aspects of the serious attack” in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Top leaders of the party, including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, party MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and other Congress leaders were present in the meeting.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists from across the country, were killed in a targeted terrorist strike at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on tourists, killing 26 and injuring over a dozen others.

The security agencies have released the sketches of three terrorists who attacked the tourists. The sketches have been prepared with the help of the survivors.

According to reports, the suspects have been identified as Asif Fauji alias Moosa, Suleman Shah alias Yunus and Abu Talha alias Asif. They were also involved in terror-related incidents in Poonch.

The authorities suspect that two of the terrorists could be foreign nationals, probably from neighbouring Pakistan.