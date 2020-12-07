The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the government to go ahead with the foundation laying ceremony for the central vista project underlining that no construction or demolition until it disposes pleas opposing the project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will lay the foundation stone and launch a part of it on Thursday. The Supreme Court rebuked the government for ‘moving forward aggressively’ with the plan even as petitions are being heard for the same.

The government agreed to the conditions put forth by the apex court and the court said the ‘authorities are free to undertake formal process without altering site in question in any manner’.

The bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, “You can lay the foundation stone, you can carry on paperwork but no construction or demolition, no cutting down any trees.”

PM Modi will launch a part of the new parliament building that is to be built as a part of the Central Vista project.

The top court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that they ‘expected that the government will continue with paperwork’ but not ‘move forward so aggressively.’

The court said, “We expected that you will continue with paperwork etc but not move forward so aggressively that you will start construction,”

The Supreme Court further added, “Just because there is no stay that does not mean you can start construction. We did not pass any clear stay order because we thought you are prudent litigant, and you will show deference to the court. The news items in public domain show you are starting construction.”

S-G Mehta sought time to respond to cut’s order to which the court said sternly, “Respond in five minutes or we will pass this order.”

The judges in the order said, “This matter was listed in view of certain developments. The Solicitor General states that there will be no construction activity of any nature on the concerned sites, nor any demolition, including further translocation of trees until pronouncement of judgment in all the cases.”

The Central Vista Project is to refurbish and build government buildings on a 3-km stretch from the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

The new Parliament building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have 888 seats and the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats. The building will be earthquake resistant and will have modern digital technology.

The petitions filed question the project on environment grounds.