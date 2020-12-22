The central government on Tuesday has assured that the new strain or mutation of Coronavirus seen in the United Kingdom has not been seen in India, so far.

The assurance comes amid the rapid spread of the new strain from the country leading to ban of flights to and from UK by many countries including India.

“The new strain or mutation of Coronavirus seen in the United Kingdom has not been seen in India, so far,” said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

“As of now, it has no impact on the potential of vaccines being developed in our country and which are available in other countries,” he added.

The Ministry of Health has issued new standard operating procedure (SOP) due to new strain of coronavirus detected which includes RT-PCR testing on arrival, separate isolation for those testing positive, institutional quarantine for co-passengers for those who tested positive for travellers arriving from the United Kingdom.

The new SOPs have been issued as a new mutant variant of the coronavirus was detected and the Ministry of Health said that the virus is estimated by the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) to be more transmissible and affecting the younger population.

However, the Genestrings Diagnostic Labs, COO, Chetan Kohli said, “All 199 British Airways passengers who arrived in Delhi today morning have tested negative.”

These travellers are required to declare their travel history of the past 14 days and have to fill a self-declaration form. They will have to take an RT-PCR test on arrival and if tested positive it is recommended that spike gene-based RT-PCR test also be performed on them.

If the traveller is tested positive for the older variant of Covid-19 the ongoing treatment protocol may be followed, including home isolation or institutional treatment, based on the severity of the case.