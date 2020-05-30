Chhattisgarh presented their Annual Action Plan for 2020-21 for consideration and approval of Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The Jal Jeevan Mission launched under the Ministry of Jal Shakti is aimed to provide adequate potable drinking water of prescribed quality on regular and long-term basis to every rural household of the country by the 2024.

In this regard, a budget of whopping Rs 3.60 lakh Crore has been allocated for this scheme.

Chhattisgarh State has planned to have 100% Functional Tap Water Connection (FHTC) by 2023-24. Out of 45 lakh households in the State, it’s planned to provide tap connections to 20 lakh households.

“While planning for universal coverage of households, priority is being given to water scarce areas, quality-affected areas, SC/ ST dominated habitations/ villages, aspirational districts, Sansad Adarsh Gramin Yojana villages. Govt of India has approved Rs 445 Crore for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the State in 2020-21,” Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement.

“State is laying emphasis on water quality monitoring and surveillance. Chhattisgarh has been battling with the issue of rapid ground water depletion and chemical contamination of Arsenic, Fluoride, Iron, etc. in water since many years; thus, taking cognizance of the situation the state was advised to ensure provision of potable water in these habitations,” it added.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, emphasis is being given on water quality surveillance through active participation of frontline functionaries as well as involving the community. School and college students are being encouraged to use the Field Test Kits to test the quality of water being provided in the rural areas.