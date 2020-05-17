The centre has given approval to a modified detailed project report (DPR) of the Ujh Multipurpose Project (MPP) in Jammu and Kashmir at an estimated cost of Rs 9,167 crore, an official spokesman said on Saturday. The Central Advisory Committee for consideration of techno-economic viability of major and medium irrigation, flood control and multipurpose project proposals accepted the project proposal subject to certain conditions, he said.

The proposal was approved keeping in view its strategic importance from Indus Waters Treaty angle for utilisation and regulation of waters flowing across the border, the spokesman said.

The modified Ujh MPP is located on river Ujh, one of the main tributaries of river Ravi, in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A 116.00 m high dam is proposed at the river with full reservoir level (FRL) at 608 m. The proposed dam site is Barbari village about 1.6 km downstream of Panchtirthi. The powerhouse site is approximately 9.5 km downstream of the dam site near Deoli village.

The spokesman said the advisory committee of Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation approved the modified DPR of the MPP project at a meeting chaired by Union Secretary UP Singh recently.

While approving the project, the committee directed that “for ensuring consumptive utilisation of water beyond already envisaged through project, possibility of additional utilisation should be explored at the earliest so that the water released to generate hydropower may not flow out of the country and such project should be implemented on priority”, the spokesman said.

The DPR of Ujh MPP was initially prepared by the Indus Basin Organisation of the Central Water Commission in 2013.