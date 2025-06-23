Centre approves key tunnel projects in J&K to boost border connectivity and tourism

In a major push to enhance road connectivity with border areas and the Kashmir Valley, the Centre has approved the construction of tunnels at the Sadhna Pass in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district and at Peer-ki-Gali on the Mughal Road. These are part of 19 infrastructure projects with an estimated cost of ₹10,637 crore.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, for approving these strategically important projects.

He noted that they would significantly enhance logistical support, improve troop mobility, and connect several tourist destinations in the Union Territory.

Key sanctioned projects include the construction of the Peer-ki-Gali tunnel, the Sadhna tunnel, the Zaznar–Shopian section of NH-701A, a four-lane flyover from Lal Chowk to Parimpora, the Trehgam–Chamkote section of NH-701, a four-lane flyover at Magam on the Narbal–Gulmarg section, the Qazigund Bypass, and several other vital road developments.

“These projects will strengthen infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir, reduce travel time, ensure all-weather connectivity, and spur economic growth,” L-G Manoj Sinha wrote on X.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also thanked the Prime Minister and the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways for sanctioning these projects.

He stated that the Jammu & Kashmir Government will work in close coordination with the Ministry to ensure the timely execution of these critical infrastructure initiatives.