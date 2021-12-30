Centre approves additional assistance to 6 states under NDRF

The high-level committee, under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has approved additional central assistance to the tune of Rs 3063.21 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), to six states, which were affected by floods, landslides and cyclones during 2021.

This reflects the resolve of the centre to help the people of the six states which faced these natural disasters, the Union Home Ministry said today.

The additional assistance approved is:

— For Cyclone ‘Tauktae’- 2021, Rs 1133.35 crore to Gujarat;

— For Cyclone ‘Yaas’- 2021, Rs 586.59 crore to West Bengal; and

— For floods/landslides during the South West Monsoon, 2021, Rs 51.53 crore to Assam, Rs 504.06 crore to Karnataka, Rs 600.50 crore to Madhya Pradesh and Rs 187.18 crore to Uttarakhand.

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the states. During the financial year 2021-22, the central government has released Rs 17,747.20 crore to 28 states in their SDRF. Further Rs 3,543.54 crore has been released to 7 states from NDRF.

In the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Taukte’ and ‘Yaas’, Rs 1,000 crore was released in advance from NDRF to Gujarat on May 20 and Rs 300 crore to West Bengal on May 29.

During the year 2021-22, the central government had deputed 22 inter-ministerial central teams immediately after natural calamities, without waiting for the receipt of a memorandum from the affected states.