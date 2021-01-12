Amid the farmers protest over the contentious farm laws, the centre has appealed to the Supreme Court to stop a tractor rally of protesting farmers scheduled for January 26, the Republic Day.

As the demands of the farmers didn’t meet, the farmers have planned to hold a huge rally in Delhi on January 26.

In an affidavit filed in court, the centre cited the constitutional and historic significance of the Republic Day, around which a cluster of events take place.

Centre cited in its affidavit the grand rehearsal on January 23, the National Cadet Corps rally of January 28, Beating the Retreat on January 29 and “Martyrs Day” on January 30, and said: “Any disruption or obstruction in the said functions would not only be against the law and order, public order, public interest but would also be a huge embarrassment for the nation”.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the central government that will it pause the implementation of the three new farm laws that has led to massive farmers near Delhi. The court said that the situation has gone worse and said, “Tell us whether you will put the laws on hold or else we will do it. What’s the ego here?”

The apex court’s sharp remark came at a hearing on petitions challenging the three farm laws and the ongoing farmers protests at Delhi border, who have been agitating for more a month.

The bench led by Chief Justice S A Bobde slammed the Centre asking if the government was a ‘part of the solution or the problem.’ CJI Bobde said, “Each one of us we will responsible if anything goes wrong. We don’t want any injuries or blood on our hands.”

The government has held eight round of talks with farmer unions but the deadlock has continued. The farmers have demanded that the government repeal all the three farm laws as they believe that they are left vulnerable in the hands of big cooperations.

The next meeting between the farmer union and the government is slated for Friday.