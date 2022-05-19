Centre allocates 10 more companies of paramilitary forces for Punjab

The Centre, on Thursday, allotted 10 additional companies of paramilitary forces to Punjab after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sought the same in view of the “repeated attempts to disturb hard-earned peace in the state”.

In a meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Punjab CM sought the additional forces for Punjab and the home minister instantly responded by granting the request.

Mann, while thanking Amit Shah, assured him that Punjab will be instrumental in safeguarding the security and sovereignty of the country. The CM expressed deep concern over increasing drug and weapon smuggling from across the border through drone technology and impressed upon Shah to immediately provide anti-drone technology to the state for foiling the cross-border activities.

He said it was all the more important to rise above petty politics for the sake of the nation’s security. Mann said that security at borders has to be intensified for defending our country’s sovereignty.

The CM assured Shah that Punjab will uphold the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood in the state. He said every attempt to divide state on communal lines will be foiled and the hard-earned peace of state will be maintained at every cost as Punjab has always remained the sword arm of the country and the state will continue to uphold this glorious tradition.

The Punjab CM also impressed upon Shah to issue a notification for the purchase of Basmati rice on the minimum support price (MSP). He said it is the need of the hour to bring the farmers out of the rut of the wheat-paddy cycle as it will help in saving precious resources in the form of water in the state. It will also give a boost to crop diversification in the state.

Mann also sought a compensation of Rs 500 per quintal for the low yield of wheat grain in the state. Raising another issue, the CM asked Shah to repeal the order pertaining to the abolition of the member of Punjab from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). He said this is a discriminatory step that has bruised the psyche of every Punjabi. He said the Union Government must roll back this retrogressive step which dilutes the federal structure in the state.