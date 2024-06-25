Centre accords top priority to farmers’ welfare: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the three-day 64th Council Meeting of the International Sugar Organization (ISO) at Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday.

Experts from over 30 countries participated in the meeting to discuss and deliberate on the future possibilities, challenges, and strategies in the sugarcane, sugar, and allied sectors. Earlier, India hosted the 41st session of ISO council Meeting in 2012.

During his inaugural address, Mr Joshi said nearly five crore farmers were engaged in cultivation of sugarcane and the industry was providing ample employment opportunities both directly and indirectly. He emphasised that the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords top priority to the welfare of farmers and safeguarding interest of consumers as well as the industry thereby ensuring collaborative efforts to improve agricultural practices.

Advertisement

He expressed pride in hosting the ISO conference and highlighted India’s commitment to advancing technology and skills in the sugar and biofuel sectors. Emphasising India’s cultural and economic reliance on sugar, the minister noted India’s status as the world’s largest sugar consumer and a significant biofuel producer, achieving over 12 per cent ethanol blending with petrol and aiming for 20 per cent soon.

The minister underscored the role of biofuels in combating climate change and detailed the positive impacts of India’s Ethanol Blended with Petrol (EBP) Programme on the sugar industry and farmers.

Mr Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary Department of Food & Public Distribution and Chairman, ISO talked about a bigger role of ISO in times to come. He emphasised the urgent need for the global sugar and ethanol industry to tackle climate change through sustainable practices, including developing drought-resistant sugarcane, conserving water, and promoting biofuels.