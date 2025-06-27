Central GST Lucknow zone registers 13% growth, detects Rs 1,345 cr tax evasion

The Lucknow zone of Central GST has recorded a 13 per cent growth over the past year, a record of sorts. Chief Commissioner GST Pradeep Kumar Katiyar said that Lucknow Zone has acquired revenue of Rs 22321 crore as GST and more than Rs 11,000 crores as Central Excise with a team of just 113 superintendents.

He said the zone has registered a growth of 13 per cent.

Advertisement

“The Finance Minister has issued clear instructions to support and respect honest taxpayers. Resolving their issues is the department’s top priority,” he told reporters here on Friday.

Advertisement

There are 1.33 lakh new traders registered in UP in a year while tax evasion of Rs 1345 crore has also been caught. This revenue does not include the Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut zones.

According to officials, the Lucknow zone of Central GST is one of the most important zones in the country.

“The average taxpayers in Lucknow zone was around Rs 4600, while the national average is just Rs 1700. It also has a major contribution in terms of revenue. This zone alone has more than 6.45 lakh taxpayers while in the last one year, 1.33 lakh new taxpayers have been added to Central GST,” officials said.

The zone has achieved another feat in a limited workforce. In the year 2024-25, tax evasion of Rs 1345 crore was detected, while in 2023-24, tax evasion of just Rs 484 crore were detected. Thus the amount of tax evasion was three times more in a year, which is the highest in UP. Besides in two years, about Rs 700 crore were also deposited from tax thieves.