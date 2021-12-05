Centennial Year Celebration of Public Accounts Committee ends today

The Centennial Year Celebration of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament today concluded with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asking it to make the executive accountable for the development of the country and to ensure transparency in the working of the government.

He said over a period of time, the relevance of the PAC had increased and people had greater expectations from it. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the PAC to evolve itself and to be flexible in its processes and procedures.

Presiding Officers of State Legislative Bodies, Chairpersons of Public Accounts Committees of States, and several other dignitaries attended the valedictory session.

Birla suggested that a common digital platform of the Public Accounts Committees of the Parliament and State Legislatures should be created where such Committees can share their best practices and monitor the execution of their recommendations.

He suggested that parliamentary committees should directly interact with people and take inputs from them. The more they will interact with people, the more effective and meaningful their recommendations will be, said Birla.

Emphasizing on further strengthening PACs and better coordination among the PAC of the Parliament of India and State Legislatures, Birla suggested that there should be a Committee of Chairpersons of PAC and that committee should have a comprehensive discussion on the working of the PACs and brainstorm on the manner in which the working of such committees can be more effective.

The report or suggestions made by this committee can be discussed among the Presiding Officers for implementation of the suggested reforms which will make PACs more accountable, transparent and beneficial to the public.

Speaking about the role of parliamentary committees in the direction of inclusive governance, Birla suggested that they should explore the possibilities of development in unexplored areas and fields. This will help Governments to work out an action plan for development.

Tracing the history and role of Public Accounts Committees since 1921, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh emphasized that the latest technology should be used for the disposal of audit paras in a time-bound manner.

PAC Chairman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that executive accountability to the Legislature is one of the cornerstones on which the edifice of parliamentary democracy is erected.

Therefore, parliamentary control over public expenditure is not limited only to the voting of money required for carrying on the administration of the country, but it also ensures that the expenditure is incurred in a prudent manner and that the objectives underlying the policies approved by the Parliament are achieved, Chowdhury said.

On this occasion, Speaker Birla released the Centennial Monograph on ‘Conferences of Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies in India (1921-2021)’.