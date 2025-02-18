CENJOWS launches Synergy Journal and Monograph on Russia-Ukraine conflict, advancing strategic thought

In a significant move to advance strategic thought and policy discourse, the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), under the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), Ministry of Defence, unveiled two crucial publications, here today.

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff & Chairman CENJOWS, Lt Gen JP Mathew, launched the February 2025 edition of the flagship journal Synergy, themed ‘Information Warfare Impacting Joint Warfighting’, alongside a comprehensive monograph titled ‘Russia-Ukraine War: Navigating the Ramifications for Europe and India’.

Advertisement

The newly released Synergy journal issue offers in-depth insights into the evolving nature of modern warfare, with a special focus on the role of Information Warfare (IW) in Joint Warfighting. This peer-reviewed journal provides a forward-looking analysis of the integration of IW in military operations, covering aspects like cyber warfare, electronic warfare, and psychological operations.

Advertisement

The edition also delves into the challenges posed by technological disruptions, evaluating the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital deception, and cyber tools on future conflicts. The journal further explores India’s strategic positioning, particularly in the context of adversarial IW tactics, and examines how operational convergence with Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems can enhance joint force effectiveness.

CENJOWS also unveiled a monograph titled ‘Russia-Ukraine War: Navigating the Ramifications for Europe and India’, offering a deep dive into the geopolitical, economic, and security consequences of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The monograph explores the war’s impact on European stability, shifts in Indo-Russian relations, and the broader ramifications for India’s strategic positioning in a rapidly changing global landscape.

Key topics such as energy security, NATO’s expansion into the Indo-Pacific, EU-India collaboration, and the long-term security implications for global governance are also analysed.

The release of these two publications underscores CENJOWS’ commitment to fostering intellectual engagement on critical strategic issues. Both Synergy and the monograph serve as vital resources for policymakers, military professionals, researchers, and academic institutions seeking to understand the complexities of modern warfare and international relations.