# India

CENJOWS holds Defence Literature Festival ‘Kalam & Kavach 2.0’

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 15, 2025 6:58 pm

X/@CENJOWS

The second edition of the Defence Literature Festival ‘Kalam & Kavach 2.0’ was organised by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with Pentagon Press, at Manekshaw Centre, here on Tuesday. The theme of the festival was ‘Securing India’s Rise through Defence Reforms’.

A statement from the MoD stated that the event focused on Defence Technology and Future Warfare, particularly in the context of defence manufacturing. The event was attended by experts from the Armed Forces, strategic policymakers, industry leaders, and domain specialists to deliberate on critical issues affecting India’s national security. Discussions included several cutting-edge topics including Technology and Future Warfare; the role of AI, cyber technologies, quantum computing, drones, space technology, and semiconductors in modern military operations; Defence Manufacturing and Aatmanirbharta, Acquisition and Procurement Reforms.

The event focused on charting a strategic roadmap for its national security, diplomacy and development. It also covered the progress made on adoption of niche technologies, enhancing multi-domain and cross-domain operational capabilities to include land, air, sea, cyber and space. The agenda also included contemporary maritime security paradigms, future challenges and the way ahead to further the combat capability, read the statement.

