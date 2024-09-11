Cement company official arrested for trying to bribe Odisha IAS officer

The anti-graft vigilance wing of the Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested a senior officer of a private cement manufacturing company while trying to bribe an Indian Administrative Officer.

The accused identified as Rambhav Gattu, Chief Manufacturing Officer (East), Ambuja Cement, Chhatisgarh, entered into the office chamber of Aditya Goyal, an IAS officer posted as Collector of Bargarh district, said Vigilance sleuths.

Gattu offered the bureaucrat a flower bouquet and a packet. Smelling foul play, the Collector directed his peon to open the packet; bundles of high-value currency notes worth Rs 2 lakh were found.

The bribe giver was immediately detained and vigilance authorities were informed. The Vigilance sleuths later seized the packet containing cash of Rs 2 lakh and took the accused under custody.

Later the accused, booked under Sections 8/9/10 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC Amendment Act, 2018, was arrested for attempting to induce a public servant. The accused was later sent to jail custody after a local court rejected his bail application, added the vigilance officials.