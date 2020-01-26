Since last night, cellphone services were switched off in the Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure and restored Sunday evening, as reported by NDTV.

Services were suspended in the Valley as a precautionary measure ahead of the Republic Day.

As per the reports, the mobile internet services were suspended hours after their restoration on Saturday. However, mobile connectivity was suspended in the early hours of Sunday.

Jammu and Kashmir was in a complete communication lockdown after the abrogation of Article 370, which provided special status to the state, and bifurcation into two Union Territories.

In October, cellphone services were restored in Kashmir Valley.

However, internet services continued to remain suspended even after cellphone services were restored. It was restored post-midnight on Sunday, reported NDTV.

Internet services and mobile phone services remain suspended on Independence Day and Republic Day as a part of the security drill since 2005. In that year, terrorists used a mobile phone to trigger a blast near the venue of Independence Day celebrations.

Hundreds of security personnel were deployed on the roads leading to the venue of the main official function as a security measure. Security was also deployed on high-rise buildings.