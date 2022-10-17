“Celebration of Corruption”: BJP attacks AAP over rally in support of Sisodia

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday thrashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party over the rally carried out by AAP before party leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was summoned by the CBI.

Earlier today, Sisodia reached CBI headquarters for questioning in the excise policy case. AAP held a rally with the party workers in support of Manish Sisodia on the way to CBI headquarters. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed AAP for the rally and called it a “celebration of corruption”.

Addressing a press conference, Patra added, “When Rahul Gandhi was summoned by ED, then also Congress started doing drama like this. It will not be an exaggeration to say that it is a celebration of corruption. First, they did corruption while giving liquor licenses in Delhi and now they are doing all this drama.”

Patra further added, “The way Manish Sisodia was raising slogans in an open car on the streets along with his supporters today, it seems as if Aam Aadmi Party has won the World Cup of corruption. Arvind Kejriwal was a part of Anna Hazare’s Andolan and used to say that he will finish corruption, but now it seems AAP has itself become the most corrupt party in the country.”

I appeal to everyone, Let's not glorify corruption. pic.twitter.com/movfuaOfsp — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) October 17, 2022

The BJP leader further attacked Kejriwal for comparing Sisodia with Bhagat Singh and demanded an apology.

“It seems a new trend has started. Before appearing for summoning, the leaders go to Rajghat in the name of Satyagraha. There is absolutely no connection between corruption and Satyagraha. It is a clear insult of Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi,” Patra said.

“Earlier Kejriwal said that Satyender Jain should be given Bharat Ratna and now he is comparing Sisodia with Bhagat Singh. Arvind Kejriwal should apologise for comparing the figure of Bhagat Singh with a man who is distributing liquor contracts in Delhi,” Patra further said.