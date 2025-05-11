Ceasefire shadows: IAF confirms strikes in Pakistan and POJK under Operation Sindoor

Hours after ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan, the Indian Air force (IAF) went on record stating that the actions under Operation Sindoor were carried out in a deliberate but discreet manner.

In a post on X, the IAF urged everyone to refrain from speculations stating that the ‘operations are still ongoing’. “The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives. Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information,” the post read.

On the intervening night of May 6 and 7, India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the brutal killing of 26 tourists by the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Pahalgam. In the first strike launched by the joint armed forces, nine terror hubs located in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were targeted.

In the highly-secretive operation, the strikes targeted hubs of Hizb-ul-Mujahidin (HM, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) located in both Pakistan and POJK. It included Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur – JeM, Markaz Taiba, Muridke – LeT, Sarjal, Tehra Kalan – JeM, Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot – HM, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala – LeT, Markaz Abbas, Kotli – JeM, Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli – HM, Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad – LeT, and Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – JeM.

The ceasefire between the two countries was announced on Saturday. India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called its Indian counterpart at 3:35 pm on Saturday. “It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Director General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours,” said Misri.

Earlier, U S President Donald Trump announced that both the countries have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire”. Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social on Saturday evening. “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries for using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted on Truth Social.