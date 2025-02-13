Ceasefire on LoC intact: Indian Army’s clarification amid reports of cross-border firing

Amid reports of cross-border firing between Indian and Pakistani security forces along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, the Indian Army Thursday clarified that the ceasefire between both armies is intact.

“The ceasefire on the Line of Control is intact and continues to be observed as per the understanding between both the armies (of India and Pakistan). Tension due to some stray incidents of cross-LoC firing and a suspected IED blast on one of our ptls on the LoC is being dealt with through the established mechanism,” the Army said in a statement. Advertisement

Clarifying further on Wednesday’s incident, the Army stated that no exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons has taken place. Advertisement

“Minor incidents are not unprecedented along the Line of control. Concerns have been raised to the Pakistan Army at the appropriate level. The situation remains stable and is being closely monitored. Indian Army maintains a high state of alertness and is dominating the Line of Control,” it added.

The clarification came after defence sources claimed that the Pakistan Army suffered heavy casualties late Wednesday evening when the Indian Army retaliated to a ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Following the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army, a high alert has been sounded on the LoC, International Border (IB), and the hinterland in Jammu. Multiple firing incidents took place in Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu districts on the LoC to prevent infiltration into J&K.

The sources said at least five Pakistan soldiers were killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in the Tarkundi area of the Krishna Ghati sector.