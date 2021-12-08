Follow Us:
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Rawat and 11 other persons on board dead

Around noon today, an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

SNS | New Delhi | December 8, 2021 6:25 pm

The Indian Air Force (IAF) recently tweeted and confirmed the death of Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident.

Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today.

