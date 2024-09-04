CDS Gen Anil Chauhan stresses on integration across domains for making future warfare

The maiden Joint Commanders’ Conference (JCC) commenced at Lucknow on Wednesday, under the theme ‘Sashakt and Surakshit Bharat: Transforming Armed Forces’. The conference is focused on shaping the future of India’s military to adapt to the changing operational milieu.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan alongwith Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Choudhari led the convocation which brings together the apex level hierarchy from the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces.

Reviewing the current security situation and the defence preparedness of the Armed Forces, the CDS emphasized the importance of Jointness and future plans for enhancing integration across various domains, which is crucial for adapting to the contours of future warfare and conduct of effect based operations.

Gen Anil Chauhan complimented the three Services for initiating numerous measures along the roadmap for integration. He stressed that it was a step by step process, beginning with Cross Service Co-operation leading to a ‘Joint Culture’ and finally achieving integration of forces for conduct of joint operations.

Deliberations also focused on establishment of command and control centres with the requisite infrastructure to facilitate decision making. General Chauhan stressed the need for operational preparedness to meet emerging challenges, underscoring the imperative need of modernisation to stay ready and relevant and achieve strategic autonomy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is scheduled to attend the conference on the second day where he will engage in detailed deliberations with the senior officials of Ministry of Defence and the apex leadership of Indian Armed Forces.