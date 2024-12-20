CDM secures President’s Colours as Murmu highlights technological adaptation

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the importance of embracing emerging and disruptive technologies while addressing a gathering at the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad. The occasion marked the presentation of the President’s Colours, the highest honour awarded to a defence institution, recognising CDM’s exceptional contributions to professional military education.

In her speech, President Murmu praised the college’s impactful role since its establishment in 1970. She lauded its legacy of equipping officers with the skills required to manage complex military operations, logistics, and resources, while integrating cutting-edge technologies and modern strategies.

As part of the ceremony, the President unveiled a ‘Special Day Cover’ and a commemorative medallion. She also released an updated compilation titled Pearls of Ancient Indian Wisdom, offering strategic insights from India’s ancient knowledge systems spanning the 1st Century BCE to the 7th Century CE.

Additionally, President Murmu inaugurated a monumental national flag at CDM, a symbol of India’s strength, unity, and sovereignty, which also reflects the institution’s unwavering commitment to excellence in defence education.